Tom Cowan-Dickie has made five Leicester appearances since his September move from Cornwall

Cornish Pirates hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie has extended his deal with Leicester Tigers for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old Cornishman, elder brother of Exeter and England prop Luke Cowan-Dickie, first joined Tigers on loan in September.

But Truro-born Cowan-Dickie has now signed a more permanent deal with the Premiership leaders.

"Since going on loan, Tom has clearly shown his talent and potential," said Pirates chief executive Rebecca Thomas.

"Unfortunately much of his time with us was plagued with injuries so for Tom to have this chance to progress his rugby career in the Premiership after several years of setbacks is a real opportunity for him and one that we wish him the best of luck with."

Cowan-Dickie, who began his career with the Pirates, having been a product of the youth section at Penzance & Newlyn, rejoined from Plymouth Albion in 2017, going on to make 61 appearances.

Starting with his debut in the opening day Premiership win at home to Exeter in September, he has made five Tigers appearances, scoring one try.

Tigers still sit top of the tree, having won all nine Premiership games this season to stretch nine points clear going into Christmas.

After this Sunday's European Champions Cup game at home to Connacht, the next league game is on 26 December at Bristol.