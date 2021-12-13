Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The second round of European Champions Cup pool games are scheduled for next weekend

Leinster have postponed their scheduled training session on Monday as they await test results following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases within the squad last week.

Despite three senior players and a member of staff testing positive, Leinster began their European campaign by beating Bath 45-20 on Saturday.

Leinster's wider squad was having PCR tests on Monday.

The Irish province are set to face Montpellier in France on Friday.

Leo Cullen's squad hope to return to training on Tuesday, subject to negative test results.

A statement from the province read: "Given the positive Covid-19 cases in Leinster Rugby ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath Rugby, Leinster Rugby will undergo another full round of antigen and PCR testing at its UCD base today.

"As a further precaution, until all results are confirmed, today's training in UCD has been postponed until tomorrow.

"The IRFU and EPCR have been consulted in advance of this decision which has been taken in the best interests of Leinster Rugby players and staff."

Montpellier 'hit by Covid'

Meanwhile, Montpellier have also been hit by Covid as four members of their wider squad have tested positive, French media has reported. external-link

Two staff members tested positive last Friday before the French side's comprehensive 42-6 defeat to Exeter, while since returning from England, a further two players have also tested positive.

Like Leinster, the French side's Monday training session is also reported to have been postponed, with everyone tested before being sent home to isolate.

Montpellier are also set to return to training on Tuesday, subject to negative test results.

Any cancellation of a Champions Cup match will result in a 28-0 win for the team deemed not responsible for a Covid outbreak.