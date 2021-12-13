Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Russell had a direct hand in Racing's first four tries at Northampton

Scotland star Finn Russell says his Racing 92 side are targeting European glory this season after their statement victory at Northampton on Friday.

Russell was in sublime form as the Parisians crushed the Saints 45-14, scoring five tries in the process.

And after losing Heineken Cup finals in 2016, 2018 and 2020, Racing are determined to go one better this year.

"This competition means everything to the club," Russell told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Our main objective is to try and win Europe. The boys have been in three finals - I have been in one two years ago - so if we can keep up performances like that we can try and push on and win it this year."

Russell had a direct hand in Racing's first four tries on Friday, with their star-studded backline on fire as Argentine wing Juan Imhoff scored twice and France flanker Wenceslas Lauret crossing for a stunning hat-trick.

"It has been a tough start to the year [in the Top 14] and there has been a bit of pressure on us," Russell added.

"But it just shows the quality of team that we've got and that when the boys are on we are very dangerous.

"It was great fun; the conditions were perfect and we got to show what a team we are.

"If we can keep that sort of performance up all year we will be happy."