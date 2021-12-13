Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Van Graan replaced compatriot Rassie Erasmus as head coach in November 2017

Munster head coach Johann van Graan will leave his post at the end of the season having declined a two-year contract extension.

The South African will have been at the helm of the province for nearly five years when he departs next summer.

"I believe it's the right decision for me to call time on my contribution," he said.

"We have achieved so much together, and still have over six months of the season remaining.

"[But] I wanted any uncertainty about my future addressed as early as possible."

Munster are already working alongside the IRFU to find replacements for Van Graan and Stephen Larkham, who is stepping down as senior coach at the end of the season.

Since taking over from Rassie Erasmus in November 2017 Van Graan has led Munster to two European Champions Cup semi-finals and last season's Pro14 final, where they were defeated by rivals Leinster.

"My family and I settled well into life here," he continued.

"This is our home, and in an ideal world we would love to continue living in Limerick, but I've been looking at the bigger picture."