Sean O'Brien had been due to feature for London Irish for the first time since their Premiership defeat by Leicester in October

London Irish's European Challenge Cup Pool C fixture against Brive on Sunday has been postponed due to new travel restrictions between the UK and France.

Irish's match along with six other fixtures in both the Challenge Cup and Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday and Sunday have been affected.

Organisers say they hope to reschedule the matches for a later date.

Irish won their opening Pool C match against Pau last Saturday while Brive sat out the first round of fixtures.

Both sides had already named their line-ups for the match at Brentford Community Stadium, but confirmation of the postponement came shortly after following an emergency meeting of the European Professional Club Rugby board.

The new travel restrictions are being introduced by the French government in response to a rise in cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The other scheduled fixture in Pool C between Pau and Saracens had already been cancelled on Wednesday following a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the English club.

Pau have been awarded a 28-0 victory and handed five points.