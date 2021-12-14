Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds beat Coventry 29-24 in their last match on Saturday

Jersey Reds' postponed Championship game at Nottingham has been rearranged for Friday 4 February.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday 3 December but was called off after Nottingham reported four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in their playing squad.

Jersey did not fly to the East Midlands because of the outbreak.

Reds are third in the Championship, four points behind second-placed Cornish Pirates, with a game in hand.

Nottingham are next-to-bottom, four points off the teams above them, with an extra fixture to play.