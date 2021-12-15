Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brad Shields was shown the red card by referee Romain Poite

Wasps back row Brad Shields has been banned for four weeks following his sending off in their European Champions Cup defeat by Munster.

The 30-year-old was dismissed for a 26th-minute tackle on Dave Kilcoyne.

A disciplinary panel found he had used his shoulder against Kilcoyne's head and neck "in a dangerous manner".

The ban means he will miss Sunday's Champions Cup game at Toulouse, plus Premiership fixtures against London Irish, Sale and Leicester.

However, the England international could be available for the game against the Tigers on 9 January if he successfully completes a World Rugby coaching intervention.

The offence was considered to be mid-range in severity, which normally carries a six-week suspension, but the ban was reduced by a fortnight because of his good disciplinary record.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett has casted doubt over his side's ability to field a team in France this weekend, with the club in the middle of an injury crisis and also without four players because of coronavirus.