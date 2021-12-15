England face New Zealand and South Africa in 'mini World Cup' Autumn Nations Series

Henry Slade hands off a defender during England's win over New Zealand at the 2019 Rugby World Cup
England have beaten New Zealand eight times in 42 matches

England will play New Zealand and South Africa in next year's Autumn Nations Series in what boss Eddie Jones is describing as a "mini World Cup".

They meet the All Blacks on 19 November 2022 for the first time since beating them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

A week later they will face world champions South Africa.

They start the autumn against two teams they will play in the pool stage at the 2023 World Cup, hosting Argentina on 6 November and Japan on 12 November.

"These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup," said Jones.

"It's almost a mini World Cup in itself and we're fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

"It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world."

Last month England beat reigning world champions South Africa 27-26 with a 79th-minute penalty, while the 2019 semi-final against New Zealand ended 19-7 in their favour.

England's home matches at the 2022 Autumn Nations Series
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Dates: November 2022 Kick-off: TBC
England v Argentina - Sunday 6 November
England v Japan - Saturday 12 November
England v New Zealand - Saturday 19 November
England v South Africa - Saturday 26 November

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 11:39

    Looking forward to these matches. NZ followed by SA will be very tough for England, but it's not impossible. I hope this means that NZ can get along to Murrayfield to play Scotland s well. It's about time Scotland beat them. ;)

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldman, today at 11:39

    An Englishman has never actually lifted the Web-Ellis cup - the closest we have come is when New Zealander Martin Johnson lifted the cup in 2003 while wearing an England shirt.

  • Comment posted by UKKiwi01, today at 11:37

    This will be great but NZ will have to pull their socks up to get close, they're well off the mark at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldman, today at 11:35

    Us English reach new levels of arrogance. We have won a solitary World Cup. SA have 3, the Celtic nations have 3 and Aus have 2.

  • Comment posted by Bandit , today at 11:34

    This should be a great indicator as to where England are. Great schedule of matches.

