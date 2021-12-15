Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens' European Challenge Cup game with Pau on Saturday has been called off after positive Covid-19 tests at the English club.

The former European champions say they have experienced an outbreak "within the training ground environment".

Saracens have shut the training ground and all players, coaches and support staff have gone into isolation.

Pau will be given a 28-0 win and five points in Pool C as a result of the decision to cancel the game.

Saracens have not detailed the number of positive tests but say "several positive cases" came after a round of PCR testing that took place on Monday.

"We have been working closely with EPCR [European Professional Club Rugby] and PRL [Premiership Rugby Limited] and it is with regret that our game versus Section Paloise in the EPCR Challenge Cup on Saturday, 18 December has had to be forfeited by Saracens due to our inability to field a 23-man squad for this fixture," a club statement read.

"This is extremely disappointing for everyone at the club but as always the health and wellbeing of our people is our priority at this time.

"The squad will return to full training on 24 December following the necessary period of isolation.

"We would like to reassure our supporters that our Gallagher Premiership fixture versus Worcester Warriors on 26 December will still take place," the statement added.

