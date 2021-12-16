Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henderson has made just one appearance for Ulster so far this season

Heineken Champions Cup (Pool A): Ulster v Northampton Saints Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 17 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster and report on BBC Sport website

Iain Henderson will captain Ulster in their European Champions Cup meeting with Northampton Saints having recovered from a hamstring injury.

The lock comes in as one of three changes from the side that impressively beat Clermont Auvergne last weekend.

With Dan Biggar nursing a thigh injury, George Furbank moves to fly-half for Saints.

Courtney Lawes returns to the back row in a much-changed team from the one that fell to a heavy defeat by Racing.

Hosts Ulster can call on Henderson for just the second time this season, with injury and a late return following his involvement in the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa restricting their captain to one appearance so far for the province - in their October defeat by Connacht.

The lock was ruled out of Ireland's final autumn Test against Argentina shortly before kick-off having pulled a hamstring in the warm-up, but has recovered to partner Alan O'Connor in the second row with Kieran Treadwell moving to the bench.

Craig Gilroy replaces the injured Robert Baloucoune as Marty Moore comes in at tighthead prop with Tom O'Toole among the replacements.

Duane Vermeulen will make his home debut from number eight, with Marcus Rea and Nick Timoney again partnering the Springbok in the back row.

For Saints, Furbank's move to 10 means Ahsee Tuala gets his first start of the season at full-back as director of rugby Chris Boyd makes six changes from the Racing loss.

Alex Waller and Mike Haywood are introduced to the front row alongside Ehren Painter while Lawes and Tom Wood return to join captain Lewis Ludlam at the back of the scrum.

Ulster: Lowry; Gilroy, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, M Moore, O'Connor, Henderson (capt), Marcus Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, McGrath, O'Toole, Treadwell, Carter, Jones, Doak, S Moore.

Northampton Saints: Tuala; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall, Skosan; Furbank, Mitchell; Waller, Haywood, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyawara, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Wood.

Replacements: Fish, Iyogun, Carey, Coles, Augustus, James, J Grayson, Hutchinson.