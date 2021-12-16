Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

James Osborne is in line to make his European bow for Leinster after being named in the starting line-up

Heineken Champions Cup (Pool A): Montpellier v Leinster Venue: GGL Stadium Date: Friday, 17 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster have named five European debutants in their matchday squad to face Montpellier in the Champions Cup.

There are a significant number of absentees from the Irish province's panel following an unspecified number of positive tests for Covid-19.

Academy back James Osborne starts, with Vakh Abdaladze, Jack Dunne, Cormac Foley and Scott Penny all replacements.

Ireland's James Ryan returns to captain the side, with back row forwards Dan Leavy and Jack Conan back in the team.

With Montpellier similarly hit by an outbreak of Covid within their ranks, there had been some doubt over the match taking place.

Leinster had been due to travel to France on Thursday but their charter flight will now leave Dublin airport on Friday morning.

The four-times winners had indicated that "an additional number of senior players" had tested positive for Covid-19 after three players and a member of staff had tested positive for coronavirus prior to Saturday's win over Bath.

James Ryan returns from injury to captain Leinster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen makes a total of eight changes from the team that began last week's encounter with the English Premiership side.

Ryan has not played since suffering a concussion in Ireland's final Autumn Nations Series game against Argentina, while Conan has not played since the win over New Zealand.

Tadhg Furlong, Hugo Keenan, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris all drop out.

Wing Adam Byrne will make his first start in Europe since January 2019 after being out with a long-term injury.

Conan is back after a quad injury and Leavy starts in a European match for the first time in just over three years.

Montpellier Covid outbreak

For their part, Montpellier reported a fifth positive Covid-19 in their squad on Tuesday.

They added that their squad had been training in separate groups this week before being tested again on Wednesday.

Two Montpellier staff members tested positive last Friday before the French side's comprehensive 42-6 defeat to Exeter, while a further two players were also found to have the virus following the side's return from England.

Tuesday's Montpellier statement did not detail whether their latest Covid positive was a player or staff member.

Montpellier: Darmon; Vici, Reilhac, Lucas, N'gandebe, Foursans, Aprasidze; Forletta, Maurouard, Haouas; Capelli, Willemse; van Rensburg, Gallatier, Tauleigne.

Replacements: Paenga- Amosa, Rodgers, Hamadache, Mercer, Eymeri, Bevia, Martin, Duguid.

Leinster: J O'Brien; A Byrne, Osborne, Frawley, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Baird, Ryan (capt); Deegan, Leavy, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, E Byrne, Abdaladze, Toner, Dunne, Foley, T O'Brien, Penny.