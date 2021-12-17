Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Neil Doak is father to current Ulster scrum-half Nathan

Former Ulster player and head coach Neil Doak will return to the province as elite player development officer in early 2022.

Doak will look after the backs in the academy and will be responsible for identifying and developing young players for the professional game.

The former scrum-half won 85 Ulster caps and was the senior team's head coach from 2014 to 2017.

He will join after Campbell College's Schools' Cup campaign.

In addition to his experience at Ulster, Doak's coaching credentials also include roles with Ireland, Worcester Warriors, Georgia during the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup and steering Emerging Ireland to victory in the IRB Nations Cup alongside current Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland.

"I am delighted to be back at Ulster and avail of the opportunity to work within the pathway again, and along with the other Academy staff help to develop the talented players within the province and build on the strong foundations already in place," said Doak.