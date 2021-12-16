Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Aaron Jarvis joined Dragons in 2018 after a spell with Clermont Auvergne

EPCR Challenge Cup: Dragons v Lyon Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 17 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on S4C; listen on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Former Wales prop Aaron Jarvis will not feature for Dragons in the final match before he leaves to become a coach in the United States of America.

The 35-year-old is set to become a full-time assistant coach at Major League Rugby (MLR) side Dallas Jackals.

Dragons have made four changes, including a start for Josh Lewis in place of Jordan Olowofela as Jonah Holmes switches back to the wing.

Lyon make nine changes from their 19-13 win over Gloucester last weekend.

Clement Laporte, Davit Niniashvili, Demba Bamba, Killian Geraci, Beka Saginadze and captain Felix Lambey are the players retained.

"There is probably never a right time to end your career but this just felt right and the opportunity was too big to say no to," said Jarvis.

"The MLR is in it's relative infancy but it's a growing league, and I think there is so much potential there."

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "Aaron's been a fantastic servant to the game in Wales, not just for Dragons.

"I don't think there is anybody in any of the teams that he's played for who wouldn't say it's been a privilege to work with him.

"I think he's got a lot to offer the game again through a different capacity."

The other three Dragons changes come in the pack, with Taylor Davies, Ollie Griffiths and Ben Carter replacing Wales internationals Elliot Dee, Will Rowlands and Aaron Wainwright, who is among the replacements.

"It's always been a challenge when we lose our senior players," said Ryan.

"It's always been a challenge of how we create depth and experience for those coming in, and it's my job to try create stability with that group.

"Everyone can see the challenge of Lyon in the Top 14, it's important that we've got real energy and enjoy the opportunity to get another experience at home"

Dragons: Lewis; Holmes, Dyer, Warren, Owen; S Davies, Knoyle; Seiuli, T Davies, Doge, J Davies, Carter, Keddie (capt), Griffiths, Basham.

Replacements: Benjamin, Reynolds, Brown, Maksymiw, Wainwright, Babos, Roberts, Rosser.

Lyon: Laporte; Dumortier, Parisien, Regard, Niniashvili; Berdeu, Pelissie; Devisme, Charcosset, Bamba, Geraci Mayanavanua, Lambey (capt), Saginadze, Fainga'a.

Replacements: Ivaldi, Rey, Kaabeche, Guillard, Cretin, Rimet, Ngatai, Tchaptchet.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (England)

Touch judges: Adam Leal (England) and Phil Watters (England)

TMO: David Rose (England)