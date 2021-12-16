Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Muir (left) made contact with the eye area of Josh van der Flier

Bath wing Will Muir has been handed a four-week suspension for making contact with the eye area of Leinster's Josh van der Flier.

The 26-year-old was cited following the first-half incident in last weekend's 45-20 defeat by the Irish side.

A disciplinary panel found that Muir should have been sent off for a reckless act.

But they reduced the six-week ban appropriate for a mid-range offence because of his inexperience.

Muir will miss Saturday's Champions Cup match against La Rochelle, and Premiership fixtures against Gloucester, Exeter Chiefs and London Irish.

Meanwhile, Sale prop Nick Schonert has been banned for two weeks for dangerous entry into a maul against Ospreys.