Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornish Pirates won 27-7 at Richmond in March

Cornish Pirates' Championship game at Richmond has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases at the London club.

The match was due to be played on Saturday but Richmond have reported "a number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the playing squad".

A new date for the game will be announced in due course.

It is the second Championship match to be postponed this season due to Covid-19 cases after Nottingham called off their game with Jersey this month.

"We are incredibly disappointed that we cannot welcome our good friends from Cornish Pirates to Richmond this weekend," Richmond director of rugby Steve Hill told the club website.

"However, given the current circumstances of Covid within our squad, and even more so in the general population, we completely agree that postponing Saturday's match is the right decision."