Jersey Reds winger Ryan Olowofela spent two seasons with Northampton before joining the islanders in the summer

Jersey Reds moved up to second in the Championship after a 31-13 win over bottom side London Scottish.

Ryan Olowofela scored an impressive early try before Steve Longwell forced his way over after continued forward pressure on the Scottish line.

Olowofela set up Macauley Cook for the third try before Max Argyle sealed the bonus point just before half time.

Former Red Nick Selway got a try back for Scottish before Brendan Owen's try in the final minutes for Jersey.

Jersey's bonus-point win moves them one point above Cornish Pirates who drop to third after their game with Richmond was called off due to Covid-19 cases.

The islanders are now two points off leaders Ealing, whose match at Hartpury was also called off due to Covid-19 cases with all three sides having now played 10 games.