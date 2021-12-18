Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emily Tuttosi scored two of Exeter's 14 tries

Exeter moved up to third in the Premier 15s table by hammering 10th-placed DMP Durham Sharks 88-0.

The Chiefs scored 14 tries in all and four of those were claimed by back row Ebony Jeffries.

It took just one minute for Exeter to score their first try at the Northern Echo Arena as Eilidh Sinclair crossed on her first league start.

Nine different players had crossed by full-time, with Nichola Fryday scoring her first try for the Chiefs.

Exeter move ahead of Harlequins and Wasps to sit third with a game in hand, while Sharks remain bottom of the table without a win this season.

