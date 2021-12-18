Welsh club rugby results
From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 18 December
Indigo Group Premiership
Aberavon 25 - 30 Newport
Bridgend P - P Merthyr
Ebbw Vale P - P Llandovery
RGC P - P Pontypridd
Swansea P - P Cardiff
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed 41 - 11 Glamorgan Wanderers
Bedwas 36 - 30 Neath
Narberth 40 - 19 Cardiff Met
Pontypool P - P Beddau
Ystrad Rhondda 18 - 7 Tata Steel
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brecon P - P Blaenavon
Newbridge P - P Bedlinog
Pontypool United 10 - 9 Monmouth
Senghenydd 21 - 22 Brynmawr
Division 1 East Central
Dinas Powys P - P Cambrian Welfare
Rhydyfelin P - P St Josephs
Rumney 29 - 10 Barry
St Peters 32 - 5 Rhiwbina
Ynysybwl P - P Mountain Ash
Division 1 North
Bro Ffestiniog 5 - 17 Bethesda
COBRA 7 - 0 Pwllheli
Dolgellau P - P Llangefni
Llandudno P - P Bala
Ruthin P - P Caernarfon
Division 1 West Central
Kenfig Hill P - P Ammanford
Skewen P - P Dunvant
Division 1 West
Llangennech 65 - 19 Pembroke
Newcastle Emlyn 41 - 18 Aberystwyth
Penclawdd P - P Llanelli Wanderers
Yr Hendy P - P Gorseinon
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 18 - 29 Oakdale
Caerleon P - P Blackwood
Croesyceiliog 0 - 39 Talywain
Pill Harriers 33 - 29 Cwmbran
Ynysddu 37 - 22 Caldicot
Division 2 East Central
Cowbridge 50 - 0 Taffs Well
Llanishen 20 - 23 Abercwmboi
Llantwit Fardre 3 - 24 Cilfynydd
Treharris P - P Caerphilly
Division 2 North
Bangor 11 - 31 Shotton Steel
Newtown 19 - 21 Colwyn Bay
Welshpool 8 - 15 Abergele
Wrexham P - P Rhyl & District
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells P - P Bridgend Sports
Maesteg Celtic 23 - 18 Seven Sisters
Pencoed P - P Pyle
Porthcawl P - P Aberavon Quins
Resolven P - P Morriston
Ystradgynlais P - P Heol y Cyw
Division 2 West
Fishguard 10 - 12 Carmarthen Athletic
Mumbles 17 - 22 Pontarddulais
Nantgaredig P - P Burry Port
Pontyberem P - P Milford Haven
Tycroes 15 - 12 Kidwelly
Division 3 East A
Abertysswg P - P Abertillery B G
Deri P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Llanhilleth P - P Rhymney
Machen 11 - 59 Abercarn
Usk 33 - 10 Blaina
Division 3 East Central A
CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P Cardiff Quins
Llanharan 18 - 29 St Albans
Pentyrch 15 - 5 Canton
Pontyclun 36 - 7 Old Illtydians
Tylorstown P - P Fairwater
Division 3 North
Holyhead P - P Flint
Llanidloes 3 - 15 Ruthin II
Menai Bridge 19 - 10 Pwllheli II
Mold II P - P Dinbych II
Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Machynlleth
Wrexham II 22 - 22 Llangefni II
Division 3 West Central A
Baglan P - P Abercrave
Cwmafan P - P Tonmawr
Cwmllynfell P - P Swansea Uplands
Nantymoel P - P Aberavon Green Stars
Taibach P - P Cwmgors
Vardre P - P Bryncoch
Division 3 West A
Neyland P - P Aberaeron
St Clears 61 - 5 Llangwm
Tregaron P - P Lampeter Town
Division 3 East B
Hafodyrynys 15 - 26 Trinant
New Panteg 6 - 8 New Tredegar
Newport Saracens P - P Bedwellty
Division 3 East Central B
Gwernyfed 24 - 8 Cefn Coed
Llandaff 19 - 22 Wattstown
Llantwit Major 11 - 22 Tonyrefail
Old Penarthians 12 - 22 Caerau Ely
Treherbert 15 - 8 Llandaff North
Ynysowen 30 - 20 Hirwaun
Division 3 West Central B
Cefn Cribwr P - P Penlan
Glais P - P Maesteg
Glyncorrwg P - P Alltwen
Neath Athletic 43 - 10 Crynant
Pontrhydyfen 8 - 25 Bryncethin
Division 3 West B
Furnace United 21 - 35 Trimsaran
Llangadog P - P Amman United
Penygroes 20 - 20 Llandeilo
Division 3 East C
Brynithel P - P Bettws
Hollybush 6 - 35 Crumlin
Pontllanfraith P - P Beaufort
Division 3 East Central C
Brackla P - P Ferndale
Cardiff Internationals 19 - 27 Cardiff Saracens
Whitchurch 8 - 0 Sully View
Division 3 West Central C
Fall Bay 22 - 14 Cwmtwrch
Pantyffynnon P - P South Gower
Pontardawe 30 - 9 Pontycymmer
Pontyates P - P Cwmgwrach
Rhigos P - P Penybanc
Tonna 64 - 0 Ogmore Vale
Division 3 East D
Abersychan P - P Girling