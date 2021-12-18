Welsh club rugby results

Welsh club rugby results, 18 December

Indigo Group Premiership

Aberavon 25 - 30 Newport

Bridgend P - P Merthyr

Ebbw Vale P - P Llandovery

RGC P - P Pontypridd

Swansea P - P Cardiff

Admiral National Championship

Bargoed 41 - 11 Glamorgan Wanderers

Bedwas 36 - 30 Neath

Narberth 40 - 19 Cardiff Met

Pontypool P - P Beddau

Ystrad Rhondda 18 - 7 Tata Steel

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brecon P - P Blaenavon

Newbridge P - P Bedlinog

Pontypool United 10 - 9 Monmouth

Senghenydd 21 - 22 Brynmawr

Division 1 East Central

Dinas Powys P - P Cambrian Welfare

Rhydyfelin P - P St Josephs

Rumney 29 - 10 Barry

St Peters 32 - 5 Rhiwbina

Ynysybwl P - P Mountain Ash

Division 1 North

Bro Ffestiniog 5 - 17 Bethesda

COBRA 7 - 0 Pwllheli

Dolgellau P - P Llangefni

Llandudno P - P Bala

Ruthin P - P Caernarfon

Division 1 West Central

Kenfig Hill P - P Ammanford

Skewen P - P Dunvant

Division 1 West

Llangennech 65 - 19 Pembroke

Newcastle Emlyn 41 - 18 Aberystwyth

Penclawdd P - P Llanelli Wanderers

Yr Hendy P - P Gorseinon

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 18 - 29 Oakdale

Caerleon P - P Blackwood

Croesyceiliog 0 - 39 Talywain

Pill Harriers 33 - 29 Cwmbran

Ynysddu 37 - 22 Caldicot

Division 2 East Central

Cowbridge 50 - 0 Taffs Well

Llanishen 20 - 23 Abercwmboi

Llantwit Fardre 3 - 24 Cilfynydd

Treharris P - P Caerphilly

Division 2 North

Bangor 11 - 31 Shotton Steel

Newtown 19 - 21 Colwyn Bay

Welshpool 8 - 15 Abergele

Wrexham P - P Rhyl & District

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells P - P Bridgend Sports

Maesteg Celtic 23 - 18 Seven Sisters

Pencoed P - P Pyle

Porthcawl P - P Aberavon Quins

Resolven P - P Morriston

Ystradgynlais P - P Heol y Cyw

Division 2 West

Fishguard 10 - 12 Carmarthen Athletic

Mumbles 17 - 22 Pontarddulais

Nantgaredig P - P Burry Port

Pontyberem P - P Milford Haven

Tycroes 15 - 12 Kidwelly

Division 3 East A

Abertysswg P - P Abertillery B G

Deri P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Llanhilleth P - P Rhymney

Machen 11 - 59 Abercarn

Usk 33 - 10 Blaina

Division 3 East Central A

CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P Cardiff Quins

Llanharan 18 - 29 St Albans

Pentyrch 15 - 5 Canton

Pontyclun 36 - 7 Old Illtydians

Tylorstown P - P Fairwater

Division 3 North

Holyhead P - P Flint

Llanidloes 3 - 15 Ruthin II

Menai Bridge 19 - 10 Pwllheli II

Mold II P - P Dinbych II

Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Machynlleth

Wrexham II 22 - 22 Llangefni II

Division 3 West Central A

Baglan P - P Abercrave

Cwmafan P - P Tonmawr

Cwmllynfell P - P Swansea Uplands

Nantymoel P - P Aberavon Green Stars

Taibach P - P Cwmgors

Vardre P - P Bryncoch

Division 3 West A

Neyland P - P Aberaeron

St Clears 61 - 5 Llangwm

Tregaron P - P Lampeter Town

Division 3 East B

Hafodyrynys 15 - 26 Trinant

New Panteg 6 - 8 New Tredegar

Newport Saracens P - P Bedwellty

Division 3 East Central B

Gwernyfed 24 - 8 Cefn Coed

Llandaff 19 - 22 Wattstown

Llantwit Major 11 - 22 Tonyrefail

Old Penarthians 12 - 22 Caerau Ely

Treherbert 15 - 8 Llandaff North

Ynysowen 30 - 20 Hirwaun

Division 3 West Central B

Cefn Cribwr P - P Penlan

Glais P - P Maesteg

Glyncorrwg P - P Alltwen

Neath Athletic 43 - 10 Crynant

Pontrhydyfen 8 - 25 Bryncethin

Division 3 West B

Furnace United 21 - 35 Trimsaran

Llangadog P - P Amman United

Penygroes 20 - 20 Llandeilo

Division 3 East C

Brynithel P - P Bettws

Hollybush 6 - 35 Crumlin

Pontllanfraith P - P Beaufort

Division 3 East Central C

Brackla P - P Ferndale

Cardiff Internationals 19 - 27 Cardiff Saracens

Whitchurch 8 - 0 Sully View

Division 3 West Central C

Fall Bay 22 - 14 Cwmtwrch

Pantyffynnon P - P South Gower

Pontardawe 30 - 9 Pontycymmer

Pontyates P - P Cwmgwrach

Rhigos P - P Penybanc

Tonna 64 - 0 Ogmore Vale

Division 3 East D

Abersychan P - P Girling

