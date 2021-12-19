Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff had been scheduled to play Lions and then Stormers in South Africa

Cardiff Rugby have said all players and staff caught in quarantine following last month's trip to South Africa have now returned to Wales.

Three players and three staff who tested positive for Covid-19 whilst in South Africa had remained in isolation when the majority of their party returned from England last week.

Cardiff travelled to South Africa days before the emergence of Omicron.

UK travel restrictions requiring 10 days isolation were then introduced.

The bulk of Cardiff's party arrived back in the UK to isolate at a hotel in England on Friday, 3 December and then returned to Wales last week.

The club were forced to field vastly under-strength sides in European Champions Cup games because of the Covid-19 regulations, losing heavily to Toulouse and Harlequins.

They have now said that the majority of the squad have resumed training at Cardiff Arms Park and thanked those who they say "supported us through this challenging period".