Cyle Brink scored two tries for Leicester Tigers last season

Leicester Tigers have agreed to release back-rower Cyle Brink from his contract to return home to South Africa.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Tigers ahead of last season and has made 19 appearances for the club.

He will leave Leicester on 31 December and join Pretoria-based United Rugby Championship side Bulls.

"Cyle has had an interrupted time with us, after joining during the first lockdown," head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website. external-link

"But he has worked tirelessly every day he has been here to get himself in the best possible condition, to develop as a player, and to do everything he can to help the team."

Brink has played twice for Leicester this season, his most recent appearance coming in their 32-23 win over Sale Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup on 13 November.