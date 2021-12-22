West Wales derbies between Scarlets and Ospreys would normally be played in front of bumper crowds

Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack says the latest round of restrictions on fans attending sporting events in Wales will have a "significant impact".

The Welsh government rules affecting all levels of sport in Wales start on 26 December, with an end date not officially set.

Scarlets host Ospreys on New Year's Day and without fans will miss out on one of the year's main money-making events.

"Truly the impact is very, very significant," Muderack said.

Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething said a £3m fund will be in place to "support" clubs and venues which will be affected.

But while costs of holding events may be met, it is not clear if there is enough in the pot to compensate for lost revenues that are so badly needed after two Covid-affected years.

"The derby games are significant windfalls for us, they're a big part of people's festive calendars, they are things we enjoy putting on," added Muderack, with Scarlets also set to host Dragons in another United Rugby Championship Welsh derby on 8 January.

"And we were looking to play in our case, two games to full crowds at home and one away at Cardiff Arms Park on Boxing Day.

"This comes on the back of two cancelled fixtures in Europe: we were meant to be playing Bordeaux last Sunday - that got cancelled due to changes in advice from the French government late last week - and then the week before we had to forfeit our away game against Bristol because we'd just come out of 10 days of isolation.

"The impact in itself is significant, the impact on the back of the past two years - and particularly the last eight weeks - truly is potentially catastrophic."

Rescheduling 'economically entirely sensible'

Cardiff's request to reschedule their home game on 26 December against Scarlets has been turned down by the league, while Muderack admits ideally he would like the chance to rearrange their New Year's Day fixture at Parc y Scarlets against Ospreys.

"Economically it's an entirely sensible thing to do, the reality is our calendar is getting quite complex in terms of fixtures that have already been postponed," said Muderack, speaking on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"We also have obligations to broadcasters and the broadcast revenue has been crucial in ensuring the continuing survival of the clubs over the past two years.

"So there are several factors to look at, but in terms of gate revenues - and in terms of what we were looking to do for the public, bring some joy, bring a great occasion and day out to people - there are very strong arguments to consider that [rescheduling]."

While Muderack acknowledges the public health concerns behind the decisions taken by the Welsh government, he admits the contrast with England under UK government rules is perplexing - with the likes of Harlequins planning to play Northampton on 27 December at a packed Twickenham.

"That is currently planned to go ahead with 80,000 people in attendance, so that does make it quite difficult to process," said Richmond-based Muderack, who revealed he has tickets for that game.

"Having said that, things could change in England and I do understand how decisions are made differently by different bodies at different times, but... on the surface that would make one scratch one's head."