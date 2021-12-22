Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Lewington's tries helped Saracens win promotion back to the Premiership after winning last season's Championship title

Saracens winger Alex Lewington has signed a new contract.

The 30-year-old, who moved to Sarries from London Irish in 2018, has scored 27 tries in 73 games and helped the club win the 2018-19 Premiership title.

He is the second player this week to sign an undisclosed-length contract after Andy Christie signed a new deal.

"Alex is a very valuable member of our group and is an outstanding role model for our younger players," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"He continues to perform to a high level on the field and has become an increasingly influential figure at the training ground," he added to the club website.