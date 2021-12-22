Alex Lewington: Saracens winger signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Saracens winger Alex Lewington has signed a new contract.
The 30-year-old, who moved to Sarries from London Irish in 2018, has scored 27 tries in 73 games and helped the club win the 2018-19 Premiership title.
He is the second player this week to sign an undisclosed-length contract after Andy Christie signed a new deal.
"Alex is a very valuable member of our group and is an outstanding role model for our younger players," director of rugby Mark McCall said.
"He continues to perform to a high level on the field and has become an increasingly influential figure at the training ground," he added to the club website.