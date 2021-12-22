Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Lozowski has won five caps for England and played 117 times for Saracens since joining from Wasps in 2016

Saracens back Alex Lozowski has signed a new contract at the Premiership club.

The length of the 28-year-old's new deal has not been disclosed, with the versatile player featuring in nine of Saracens' 10 Premiership games at fly-half - or either centre positions.

He follows Andy Christie and Alex Lewingtion in agreeing new deals with the club this week.

He returned this summer, having spent last season on loan at Montpellier while Sarries were in the Championship.

"We are thrilled Alex has committed his future to Saracens," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

"He is one of those rare players who excels in a number of positions and his versatility has been invaluable so far this season.

"Loz has played a key role in a number of the club's biggest games down the years and he will continue to be a central part of our group going forward."