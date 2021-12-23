Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Garyn Phillips could feature in the Boxing Day Championship game against Hartpury

Cornish Pirates have signed prop Garyn Phillips on loan from Ospreys.

The 20-year-old has played four times in the United Rugby Championship and once in the Challenge Cup this season.

The Wales Under-20 international is the second prop to join short-term this month after Gloucester's Olly Atkins moved to the Mennaye on loan.

"We are lucky and delighted to welcome on board such a young and quality loose-head prop forward," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"He is physically well constructed and is straight away integrating and enjoying it here."