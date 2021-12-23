Geraint John left the role of Australia Sevens coach to join the WRU as elite coach development manager in 2015

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is seeking clarity from the Welsh government over the implementation of rules governing crowd sizes at games.

A limit of 50 spectators is in place for adult sport with more allowed at under-18 level.

WRU community director Geraint John pointed out many Welsh clubs play at venues not under their control.

"Anybody can walk around local authority parkland and stop and watch a game," said John.

"The key message is just try and adhere to the guidelines of Welsh government.

"It is very difficult for the clubs to take responsibility for anybody who is walking by. That is the difficult question that we are constantly asking Welsh government - what do you do around local authority land where people could be walking and all of a sudden you could get a gathering?"

John added: "Some clubs play in local authority parks where people can just turn up and go for a walk. How do you regulate the 50 people - that is a question we get regularly.

"What if the 51st person is walking with their dog or out with the family?"

John says the WRU is also seeking clarity over financial backing for clubs from the second-tier Welsh Premiership down to community level, with their finances again set to be strained by regulations to combat Covid-19's Omicron variant.

The Welsh government has set aside £3m to share between sports clubs and organisations whose income is hit by the spectator limits.

"It is not only revenue on the gate but hospitality and sponsors as well. We will look closely with that because there is a loss of income with the semi-professional and the community clubs," John said.

John accepts clubs will take differing views on whether or not to play during the festive period, including inter-club encounters.

"It is difficult for clubs. Some have chosen to not play, others have decided to go ahead. Caerphilly have an over-30s against an under-30s and they have asked people to adhere to regulations," he added.

"We are asking people to follow the Welsh government guidelines and clubs will do that."

No matter what individual clubs decide over games, John says the governing body will back them.

"This time we can play rugby if clubs wanted to play. If clubs don't want to because they can't have many supporters we will support them," he said.

"At the beginning of the week we did not have any supporters now we have 50 supporters. When you look at children and juniors it could be in addition of that because there are safeguarding areas."

He also backed the decision of Premiership clubs to postpone their festive games while hoping they can take place in the near future.

"If you look at Swansea v Llanelli, Ebbw Vale-Newport or Cardiff and Pontypridd, they would have been big games for these clubs," said John.

"We have liaised with each other and we have decided this weekend it's best not to play.

"The week after we are hoping some games will take place and we are working with them and S4C and hopefully they can be televised as well so there is an opportunity there."