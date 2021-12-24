Brothers Mako (left) and Billy Vunipola have been at Saracens for a decade

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 26 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Mako and Billy Vunipola will both start for Saracens against Worcester after agreeing new contracts at the club.

They are joined for the Boxing Day fixture in Barnet by fellow England internationals Marjo Itoje and Ben Earle, in a pack that also includes South Africa prop Vincent Koch.

For Worcester, Wales international Ashley Beck has recovered from a groin injury to be selected at inside centre.

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland again misses out with a dead leg.

Academy fly-half Fin Smith retains the number 10 shirt as Worcester seek a first away win of the season in the Premiership.

Saracens sit second in the table and hope to bounce back from consecutive defeats, at Exeter in the Premiership and at home to Edinburgh in the European Challenge Cup.

Warriors have full-back Melani Nanai returning from Covid isolation protocol, with centre Francois Venter and prop Niall Annett reporting fit after head injuries.

Scrum-half Gareth Simpson is also fit, having recovered from his rib injury.

But the visitors remain without two of their England internationals, centre Ollie Lawrence (hamstring) and scrum-half Willi Heinz.

Worcester coach Jonathan Thomas:

"Over the last 18 months or so we have learnt to be adaptable. The health of the nation comes first in a pandemic and, with the spread of the new variant, we have re-introduced some of the COVID protocols that were in place earlier this year.

"I must praise the players for the way they've faced challenges in recent weeks with COVID and the Newcastle postponement. They've taken everything in their stride. And they took it upon themselves to cancel their Christmas party which was due to take place the day after the Newcastle match.

"You have to respect what Saracens stand for as a club. When they face adversity they come out and show what a champion team they are. The have a few new combinations. They used their time in the Championship as an opportunity to bring through some of their young players.

"But they've still got a lot of international players and quality and depth in their squad. We recognise they are again in adversity, not just with COVID, but having lost to Exeter and Edinburgh and they will want to bounce back. But our focus is on ourselves and going there with a Warrior mindset."

Saracens: Malins; Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Goode, Davies; Mako Vunipola, Lewis, Koch, Itoje, Isiekwe, Wray, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Beaton, Swinson, McFarland, Van Zyl, Manu Vunipola, Daly.

Worcester: Shillcock; Hearle, Venter (co-capt), Beck, Van der Merwe; Smith, Chudley; Waller, Baldwin, Tyack, Batley, Kitchener, Hatherell, Hill (co-capt), Vailanu.

Replacements: Annett, Owen, Judge, Kvesic, Lewis, Simpson, Morris, Nanai.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.