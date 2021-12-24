Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England international Sam Underhill was on a mandatory rest for Bath's recent European fixture

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Sunday, 26 December Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sam Underhill, Ruaridh McConnochie and Jonathan Joseph return for Bath as they host west country rivals Gloucester.

Mike Williams makes his first Premiership start since October at openside flanker and Tom Dunn comes into the front line.

Mark Atkinson starts for Gloucester, in one change from the side that beat Benetton in the European Challenge Cup.

Scrum-half Charlie Chapman and hooker Santiago Socino are among the replacements.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

McConnochie and Joseph start in the back line having last featured in November, while flanker Underhill missed the European defeat by Leinster. Bath are still searching for their first Premiership victory of the season.

Atkinson lines up alongside Chris Harris at centre, in his first start since the league victory over Bristol on 3 December.

Bath: De Glanville, Rokoduguni, Joseph, Ojomoh, McConnochie, Bailey, B. Spencer; Boyce, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (c), Ellis, Williams, Underhill.

Replacements: Du Toit, Schoeman, Rae, W. Spencer, Merigan, Fox, Butt, Hamer-Webb.

Gloucester: Evans, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May, Hastings, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (c), Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Ford-Robinson, Balmain, Davidson, Clement, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Carreras.

Referee: Matt Carley.