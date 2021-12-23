Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johnny McNicholl faced the country of his birth when Wales lost to New Zealand in October

Wales full-back Johnny McNicholl is in talks with Scarlets about signing a new contract.

The 31-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

McNicholl, who can also play on the wing, impressed in the 15 shirt for Wales during their autumn series.

"I'm keeping my options open but renegotiations are going on as we speak now. We'll see in the coming months how it all pans out for both parties," said McNicholl.

"At the moment I'm just enjoying my rugby, focusing on that and that [contract] stuff can float around in the background with my agent and the club."

McNicholl has established himself as an important first-team player at Scarlets since joining from Crusaders in 2016.

The New Zealand-born player earned a first Wales call-up in 2019 through the residency rule and he made his first Test appearance against Italy in the 2020 Six Nations.

McNicholl caught the eye with his attacking running and defensive solidity in the air at full-back for Wales this autumn, starting against New Zealand and South Africa before appearing as a replacement against Australia.

"I really enjoyed the autumn, I enjoyed myself a lot," he said.

"My form was good and that came off the back of a tough pre-season here [at Scarlets] I think, just being fit and stuff.

"I try things and sometimes it might not work, I might throw an offload to the ground but I try to not let that affect me because I know that next time it could be a try-scoring opportunity.

"So I will still throw the offload again because they are the moments that can break games and they're some of the biggest strengths that I bring.

"My biggest mindset is to go out and express myself, do those things and not worry if they don't work. Next time it might work."

On Boxing Day, Scarlets visit Cardiff in the first match to be held behind closed doors as the Welsh government tightens restrictions to combat Covid-19's Omicron variant.

That will also be Scarlets' first competitive fixture since October after coronavirus-related quarantine periods and travel restrictions led to the postponement or cancellation of four games.

"I'm looking forward to it. We've had four matches cancelled so just to be playing in a derby will be nice," said McNicholl.

"We had plenty of Zoom meetings in quarantine and a good week of training for the Bordeaux game [last Sunday], which didn't happen. We were looking sharp there.

"In hindsight, for our long-term game, it's been good to get all this extra training. Everyone's on the same page and we're ready to go for Cardiff now."