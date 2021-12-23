Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Murray made his Ireland debut in 2011

Ireland and Munster scrum-half Conor Murray has signed an extension to his IRFU contract until at least the end of July 2024.

The 32-year-old has won 92 international caps during a career in which he has won the Six Nations three times and played at three World Cups.

He has also been part of three British and Irish Lions tours, captaining the side in the absence of Alun Wyn Jones during the summer tour to South Africa.

Murray made his Munster debut in 2010, a year before breaking into the Ireland team, and has represented the province on 153 occasions, scoring 170 points and winning a Celtic Cup title in 2011.

"I'm delighted and grateful to be able to continue living this dream of playing here in Ireland," Murray said.

"With my home province Munster and the national squad, I truly believe there's huge potential of success and that there will be many more big days ahead."

David Nucifora, IRFU performance director, said: "Conor has had some challenges in the past few seasons but has put some niggling injuries behind him to play a central role with Munster, Ireland and the Lions.

"He is a popular figure in every squad he is involved in and adds a huge amount of experience and value to younger players coming through."