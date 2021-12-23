Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Fish has represented Wales at Under-20 level.

Cardiff fly-half Dan Fish has been banned for three weeks following a disciplinary hearing.

Fish, 31, was cited for "making contact in a dangerous manner with the head" of Harlequins full back Tyrone Green.

The incident happened in the 80th minute of Cardiff's 43-17 defeat at Harlequins in the Champions Cup on 18 December.

Fish pleaded guilty to the charge and will be free to play from 17 January, 2022.