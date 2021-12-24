Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Geraint Lewis has coached Wales' age group men's rugby as well as the women's senior side

Wales Women assistant coach Geraint Lewis will leave the Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] in the spring to become a lecturer in sport at Coleg y Cymoedd.

The ex-Wales back-row has been Wales Women forwards coach for two years.

Lewis, along with Richard Whiffin and Sophie Spence, had been assisting interim head coach Ioan Cunningham.

"It has been a great privilege to work within both the male and female pathway in the last seven years," said the 47-year-old.

"I have also learnt from expert and knowledgeable staff across all departments, which I am sure will benefit me going forward.

"I have an exciting opportunity to broaden my skills through my new role as a lecturer in sport at Coleg y Cymoedd, whilst also enabling me to combine this with coaching within the Rugby Academy.

"After the obvious unsettled period of recent times, I know and hope that all teams will further progress and that players and staff will continue to benefit and prosper from the challenges and experiences that international rugby offers at all levels."

Wales were left without a permanent head coach following the departure of Warren Abrahams in the summer after less than nine months in the role.

A new, full-time Wales Women assistant coach role has been advertised with the hope to appoint as early as possible in 2022.