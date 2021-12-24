Andrew Porter won his 40th and most recent Ireland cap against Argentina on 21 November

Prop Andrew Porter has agreed a contract extension with the IRFU which will see him remain playing in Ireland and with Leinster until at least 2025.

The 25-year-old joins Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose in penning new contracts in recent weeks.

Porter made his Ireland debut against the USA in June 2017 and has gone on to win 40 caps.

He featured in four of Ireland's five 2018 Grand Slam games and played in all five of the 2019 Rugby World Cup games.

Porter was initially selected to tour with the British and Irish Lions in 2021 but was subsequently ruled out with injury.

Having played the majority of his international rugby at tight-head, Porter made the switch to loose-head at the tail end of 2021, starting all three games of the autumn international series in the new position.

He made his Leinster debut against Benetton in 2016 and has represented the province on 82 occasions scoring 13 tries.

"It is a really exciting time for Irish Rugby with both Ireland and Leinster in a good place and with ambition to get better," said Porter.

"It was fantastic to have crowds back in the stadiums over the past couple of months and it makes a huge difference to the players on the field. Hopefully we will be back to full stadia in the months ahead."

"Andrew worked incredibly hard to transition from loose-head to the tight-head role and has shown the same dedication and application to revert back in recent months," said David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director.

"He has proven his credentials on the tighthead side and took a big step during November to show that he can be a force at international level on the loose-head side. It will be exciting to see how his career progresses over the coming seasons."