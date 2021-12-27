Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jess Breach was playing only her third match of the season because of injury

Jess Breach made a try-scoring return from her broken back as Harlequins beat Wasps 29-5 to go second in the Allianz Premier 15s.

The England winger gave Quins the lead at the end of the first half in the first women's rugby union league game to be played at Twickenham Stadium.

Ellie Boatman's unconverted reply meant Quins led 7-5 at the break.

And tries from Ellie Kildunne, Heather Cowell, Jade Konkel and Fi Fletcher sealed victory for the champions.

Despite the scoreline, it was a closely-contested match in the first half, with the opening try coming in the final five minutes of the first half.

Breach, who featured for the first time since breaking her back in October, put Quins ahead, but her try was immediately answered by Wasps' Boatman.

Kildunne added to Harlequins' lead early in the second half, and Cowell then scored a superb solo effort.

Scottish international Konkel secured the bonus point for Harlequins as she powered over the line from close range before Fletcher completed the scoring.

England and Quins prop Vickii Cornborough was forced off injured, while Wasps' Cliodhna Maloney was shown a red card in the closing stages after a dangerous tackle on Kildunne.

Reigning champions Harlequins are now just two points behind league leaders Bristol Bears, with seven wins from their nine games this season.