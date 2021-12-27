Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Newcastle suffered three Covid-related postponements in 2020-21 - but this was their first this season

Newcastle Falcons have been awarded a four-point win following the Boxing Day postponement against Covid-hit Sale.

In keeping with last season's protocol surrounding Covid-affected games, the match will be officially recorded as a 0-0 draw, with four points to Newcastle and two points to Sale.

Sale called off the fixture after a "significant number" of positive cases.

The decision to postpone was made after consultation the Professional Game Board (PGB) Testing Oversight Group.

Following the first league postponement of the 2021-22 season, a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "Newcastle Falcons have been awarded the win and four league points.

"Sale Sharks shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0-0."

Sale are next due to play on New Year's Day when they are scheduled to host Wasps, while Newcastle are down to play the following day at leaders Leicester.