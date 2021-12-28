Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester have been champions of England on 10 occasions - most recently in 2013

Premiership Rugby are investigating allegations against Leicester regarding historical image rights payments.

The Times reports external-link that the Premiership salary cap director is looking at links between Tigers and a now defunct company, Worldwide Image Management.

"The club is co-operating with Premiership Rugby," said a statement on the Tigers website.

Club officials have already met with Premiership representatives to discuss the claims.

"Leicester Tigers will make no further comment while the matter remains ongoing," the statement added.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson told the BBC: "The agreed policy is that we will never confirm nor deny if there is or is not an investigation under way.

"The salary cap director is continually looking at matters relating to the salary cap and it would be inappropriate, and could potentially undermine an investigation if we were to confirm anything.

"However, if the salary cap director concludes that a breach has occurred, he shall charge the club (and/or player, club official, agent) and this charge shall be made public."

The Tigers are currently top of the Premiership with a perfect record of 10 wins out of 10.

Steve Borthwick's team are next in action on 2 January with a home game against Newcastle Falcons.