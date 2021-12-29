Cornish Pirates have not played a game since they beat Ampthill on 11 December

Cornish Pirates have suffered a "huge financial impact" after their Championship game on Boxing Day against Hartpury was postponed.

Pirates have had their last three games called off due to Covid-19.

The top-of-the-table clash at Ealing on New Year's Day and a trip to Richmond on 18 December were also postponed after a rise in cases.

"It would have been our biggest crowd of the season," chief executive Rebecca Thomas said of the Boxing Day game.

"Hospitality was full, so when we're having to cancel that on Christmas Day it's very disappointing and has had a huge financial impact," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We will get to replay the game later in the coming months, but it's unlikely we'll get the same crowd that we would have on Boxing Day."

The three postponements, combined with a rest week and a bye week, means the Pirates are not scheduled to play again until 22 January when they host Nottingham - a period of 42 days since they won 26-13 at Ampthill on 11 December.

"Nobody's significantly unwell, which is the main thing, it's just managing through the risks and keeping people bubbled as much as possible and just working through it really," added Thomas.

"We've had a very good run so far this season, so you gain some momentum and they've really come together as a team and gelled.

"It will have an impact in terms of them stopping and not getting back to it within a few weeks.

"But with everything going on and the situation across the country it's not just us in this boat."