Scotland's two professional rugby clubs traditionally meet over the festive period to contest the 1872 Cup

Sunday's United Rugby Championship meeting between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors has been called off due to positive Covid-19 cases in the visitors' squad.

It follows the postponement of Monday's reverse fixture at Scotstoun for the same reason.

The URC Medical Advisory Group liaised with the medical teams at both clubs and Public Health Scotland.

The league body will now seek new dates to reschedule the games.

Dragons v Cardiff Blues and Ulster v Leinster, also scheduled for 2 January, have had to be postponed because of Covid-related issues.

Edinburgh sit second in the URC, just a point behind leaders Leinster after five wins and a draw from seven games.

Glasgow are seven points further back in fifth place, having won four and lost three.