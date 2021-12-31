Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Scrum-half John Cooney has become the latest player to sign a contract extension with Ulster.

The province have not yet revealed the length of the new deal.

Cooney, 31, signed a three-year extension in 2018 that was set to expire at the end of the current season.

Injury has restricted the popular scrum-half to just five starts so far this campaign but that includes Ulster's last four matches.

Since arriving in Belfast in 2017 Cooney has operated as a key figure within head coach Dan McFarland's set up.

He has been named in the Pro14 Team of Year in all four full seasons since his move up north and is 11 games away from making his 100th Ulster appearance.

Cooney becomes the seventh Ulster player to have agreed to a contract extension this month after James Hume, Tom O'Toole, Matty Rea, Billy Burns, Marty Moore and Jordi Murphy all put pen to paper shortly before Christmas.