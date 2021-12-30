Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams has yet to play for Scarlets this season

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel hopes Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams stays at the region.

The 30-year-old, in his second stint in Llanelli, has been in talks that could lead to a move to Cardiff.

"Obviously (we're keen to retain him). He's a quality player and any side would want him," Peel told BBC Sport Wales.

"I know there's a bit of speculation around things, but I don't really want to comment on that."

Peel added: "All I can say is that he's been committed and has been excellent with us over the last couple of weeks and he's looking forward as much as anyone to play a game of rugby."

Williams' top-flight career began at Scarlets, who he left for Saracens in 2017, returning ahead of schedule in February, 2020.

He is set to feature for the Scarlets for the first time this season in the New Year's Day United Rugby Championship game against Ospreys in Llanelli.

He missed the opening block of fixtures after having his appendix removed, but returned to action for Wales during the autumn.

"Personally, I haven't seen too much of him in the flesh in all honesty," said Peel.

"He got injured early in our season and our paths haven't really crossed during his and my career.

"I've not really had time with him on the field. He's obviously a quality player and he's been excellent with us and hopefully, he'll be good for this week.

"He's trained well this week so I'm looking forward to seeing him out there."

Scarlets have not played since their 34-28 league win over Benetton on 22 October.

They have now had five consecutive fixtures called off for Covid-related issues with confirmation of the postponement of their most recent game - at Cardiff on 26 December - coming on Christmas Day.

"The boys are just raring to play a game of rugby to be honest. It's been so long with close calls and building up physically and psychologically for games. For them then to be cancelled has been mentally tough for the boys.

"We're almost there now though and hopefully we can get across the line this week and be able to be professional rugby players again."