Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The match was due to take place at London Irish's Brentford home

London Irish's Premiership match against Bath has been called off because of Covid-19 cases within the visiting team.

The match was due to take place on Monday at 15:00 GMT.

Bath's Premiership Rugby Cup match against Exeter on 29 December had to be postponed because of cases of the virus within the squad, as well as injuries.

Bath have since returned more positive cases, meaning a significant number of their players are unavailable.

With the match cancelled, Premiership Rugby will decide how to allocate points for the result in due course.