Kendellen captained Ireland in this year's Under-20 Six Nations

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Munster Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday 1 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport Website

Ireland under-20s captain Alex Kendellen will make his first start for Munster in their New Year's Day interpro against Connacht.

The flanker comes in as one of seven changes from the side that beat Castres just under two weeks ago.

The URC's top try-scorer Mack Hansen returns for Connacht with Oisin Dowling named alongside Ultan Dillane at lock.

A home win could see Connacht leapfrog their provincial rivals in the table, having played two more games.

Both sides saw their Boxing Day fixtures called off due to Covid-19 cases in the opposition camp, and with Ulster's game against Leinster postponed the contest at the Sportsground is the first of the traditional festive interpros to go ahead.

Having won both of their opening European fixtures Munster bring Stephen Archer, Gavin Coombes, Shane Daly, Mike Haley and Fineen Wycherley back into the fold for their first starts since October.

Kendellen, who captained Ireland in the 2021 U20 Six Nations, joins captain Jack O'Donoghue in the back row with Craig Casey restored at scrum-half in the only other change from the side that laboured past Castres at Thomond Park.

Connacht put up a determined fight against Premiership leaders Leicester and took a losing bonus-point home from Welford Road to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions Cup firmly in tact.

Hansen, whose impressive form earned him a call-up into Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the autumn internationals, returns from injury to take his place on the left wing.

Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion start as the half-backs with Bundee Aki and Sammy Arnold continuing their midfield partnership.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Arnold, Aki, Hansen; Carty (capt), Marmion; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham, Dillane, Dowling; Prendergast, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Delahunt, Tuimauga, Robertson-McCoy, Masterson, Papali'i, Devine, Fitzgerald, Masterson.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, de Allende, S Daly; Healy, Casey; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Archer, Kleyn, F Wycherley; O'Donoghue (capt), Kendellen, Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Knox, Ahern, J Daly, Cronin, Crowley, R Scannell.