Exeter had lost their first two matches in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season

Exeter have been awarded a 28-0 win over Bath after their Premiership Rugby Cup match was cancelled.

The two sides were scheduled to play on Wednesday 29 December, but Covid-19 cases along with injuries and players being unavailable at Bath meant the game could not be played.

Exeter receive five points for the match while Bath receive none.

Exeter move up to third in their pool, four points off second-placed Worcester and five off leaders Gloucester.

Bath remain bottom of the group and are still looking for a first win in any competition this season.