Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rowntree said Munster "and all the parties concerned are very aware of my coaching aspirations

Graham Rowntree hasn't ruled out becoming Munster head coach in the future after signing a two-year contract extension as forwards coach.

With coach Johann van Graan and assistant Stephen Larkham both leaving at the end of the season, Rowntree's staying is a big boost for Munster.

"I'm delighted to be re-signing in my current capacity," said Rowntree, who has been with Munster since late 2019.

"The head coach question, well that's one for another day.

"What I can tell you is the club and all the parties concerned are very aware of my coaching aspirations."

Rowntree, 50, had coaching roles both with England and the British and Irish Lions before linking up with the Irish province.

While the former Leicester prop was coy on whether he could end replacing Bath-bound Van Graan in the head coach role, he admitted that he is enjoying his time in Limerick - adding that he had asked for a five-year contract extension.

"I asked to sign for five years but they wouldn't have it. I'm just enjoying my time here.

"The players are a humble group who want to get better. My job is to help them get better day in and day out.

"My family have been well received, it's important in our world to have a good balance of work and play time. I've enjoyed that here."

On the field, Munster will be without flanker Chris Cloete for Saturday's game against Ulster at Thomond Park with second rows Jean Kleyn and Jason Jenkins also fitness doubts.

Cloete has a neck injury with his fellow South African native Kleyn having suffered knee damage in Saturday's defeat by Connacht and Jenkins struggling with an abdominal issue.