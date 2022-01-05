Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jackson Wray is under contract with Saracens until the end of the 2022-23 campaign

Saracens forward Jackson Wray is to see a consultant this week after fracturing his skull in their Premiership win at Northampton on Sunday.

The versatile back-rower, 31, played the second half at Franklin's Gardens.

Wray came through Saracens' academy and has made more than 250 club appearances since his first-team debut in 2010.

He is one of seven players at the club recovering from injury, with England's Owen Farrell due back before the end of January after surgery on his ankle.

Alec Clarey, Duncan Taylor, Aled Davies, Marco Riccioni and Ralph Adams-Hale join the pair on the sidelines.