McGrath comes into the front row for Ulster for Saturday's interprovincial encounter

Centre Ben Moxham and prop Jack McGrath will make their first starts of the season for Ulster in Saturday's URC match away to Munster.

The interprovincial derby at Thomond Park will be a return to action for Ulster after a three-week Covid-19-enforced break.

Captain Iain Henderson and centre Stuart McCloskey are still unavailable through injury.

Ulster have lost six and drawn one of their last seven trips to Munster.

It will be a first game for Dan McFarland's men since their European win over Northampton on 17 December after their festive interprovincial derbies against Connacht and Leinster were postponed due to a large number of Covid-19 cases in the Ulster squad.

Although the fixture has been played since 1879, this is the 100th time the sides have met since the match became an annual fixture in 1946.

Ulster had been hoping to build on European wins over Clermont and Northampton in December only for the Connacht and Leinster games on Boxing Day and New Year's Day to be called off, which McFarland admitted earlier this week was "really frustrating".

Moxham replaces the injured McCloskey alongside James Hume at centre while Tom O'Toole, Sam Carter and Greg Jones coming into the pack, with Jones at blindside centre in a back row that has Nick Timoney at openside and and Duane Vermeulen as number eight.

Ulster: Lowry, Gilroy, Moxham, Hume, McIlroy, Burns, Cooney; McGrath, Herring, O'Toole, O'Connor (captain), Carter, Jones, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, Kane, Treadwell, Marcus Rea, Doak, Curtis, Lyttle.