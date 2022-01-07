Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Former Munster captain O'Connell said he "wouldn't be qualified" to succeed Johann van Graan

Former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell has ruled himself out of the running for the Munster head coach job after saying he "wouldn't be qualified" to replace the outgoing Johann van Graan.

O'Connell is currently Ireland forwards coach having joined Andy Farrell's backroom team in January 2021.

The 42-year-old joins Ronan O'Gara in distancing himself from a return to Thomond Park.

"I won't be doing it," O'Connell told The 2 Johnnies Podcast external-link .

"I wouldn't be qualified to do it. I was saying the other day, it's like a guy if you were kind of good at pulling pints being asked to run the bar. They're two different things.

"I don't know who will end up doing it."

O'Connell, who spent 14 years with the province, twice winning the European Champions Cup, retired in 2016 and took up a role in the Munster academy before becoming Ireland Under-20s assistant coach a year later.

Following a spell at Top 14 side Stade Francais, the former Munster captain joined the Ireland coaching ticket last year and helped Farrell's side secure a memorable win over New Zealand in November.

When asked if he could see himself taking over at Munster in the future, the three-time Lions tourist said: "I don't know. Munster is a very, very special thing to me. I'd have to feel very right and very qualified to go and do it.

"I just have the most amazing memories of Munster and I'd hate to ever hurt them by getting involved and not doing a good job of it."

Before Christmas, O'Connell's former Ireland and Munster team-mate O'Gara ended speculation about his future by underlining his commitment to La Rochelle having signed a new three-year deal with the French club in April.

Earlier this week, Graham Rowntree said the "head coach question" was "one for another day" after signing a two-year contract extension as Munster forwards coach.

Van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham will leave their posts at the end of the season, with Van Graan to join Premiership side Bath.

The 41-year-old South African has led Munster to two European Champions Cup semi-finals and last season's Pro14 final since replacing Rassie Erasmus in 2017.