Ken Owens has twice toured with the British and Irish Lions and played in three World Cups for Wales

Wales are poised for another Six Nations injury blow with hooker Ken Owens set to be ruled out of the tournament because of a back problem.

Owens, 35, missed the 2021 autumn internationals and remains sidelined.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones and Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi will also miss the defence of Wales' title because of shoulder injuries.

Ospreys say Wales duo George North and Justin Tipuric will not be fit for the start of the tournament.

Wales begin the Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Dublin on 5 February.

Wayne Pivac's side will miss Wales' most-capped hooker, with Owens having played 82 internationals and a further five Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

This included a try in the Lions series decider defeat against South Africa in August 2021.

Owens last played on 16 October for Scarlets against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and pulled out of Wales' opening autumn international against New Zealand two weeks later after initially being selected.

Owens' fellow Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias started all four autumn internationals, while Ulster's Bradley Roberts and Cardiff front-rower Kirby Myhill were awarded first caps with Elliot Dee also appearing.

Scarlets will be hoping Owens will be able to return and play some part in the 2021-22 season.