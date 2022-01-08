Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

World player of the year Zoe Aldcroft scored Gloucester-Hartpury's second try

Gloucester-Hartpury put pressure on the Premier 15s top four with a dominant bonus-point victory against leaders Bristol.

The Cherry and Whites took an early lead after tries from Sisilia Tuipulotu and Zoe Aldcroft.

But Bristol managed to go in at the break 14-12 up thanks to a penalty try and Keira Bevan's score.

Gloucester-Hartpury closed down Bristol's challenge in the second half to pull away and win 36-14.

The visitors made another rapid start after the break and Rachel Lund scythed through defenders to score before Emma Sing touched down for the bonus point and Ellie Underwood added two more tries.

Bristol remain at the top of the table, with Saracens able to overtake the Bears if they beat DMP Durham Sharks on Sunday, and Gloucester-Hartpury have moved up to fifth.

Round 10 games between Wasps and Loughborough and Harlequins and Worcester were postponed because of Covid-19 cases among players and will be rearranged.

The BBC Sport website will stream the round 11 fixture between Exeter and Harlequins at 14:30 GMT on Sunday, 16 January.