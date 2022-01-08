Welsh club rugby results

Welsh club rugby results, 8 January

WRU Premiership Cup East

RGC P - P Pontypridd

Indigo Group Premiership

Cardiff 25 - 27 Carmarthen Quins

Admiral National Championship

Beddau P - P Trebanos

Cardiff Met P - P Pontypool

Glamorgan Wanderers P - P Narberth

Maesteg Quins P - P Bargoed

Neath P - P Cross Keys

Tata Steel 13 - 38 Bedwas

Ystalyfera P - P Ystrad Rhondda

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Bedlinog P - P Nelson

Blaenavon P - P Senghenydd

Brynmawr P - P Pontypool United

Monmouth P - P Newbridge

Penallta P - P Dowlais

Risca P - P Brecon

Division 1 East Central

Barry P - P Rhydyfelin

Cambrian Welfare P - P Ynysybwl

Mountain Ash P - P St Peters

Rhiwbina 7 - 13 Rumney

St Josephs P - P Porth Harlequins

Treorchy P - P Dinas Powys

Division 1 North

Bala 32 - 0 Dolgellau

Bethesda 11 - 10 Ruthin

Caernarfon 3 - 22 Nant Conwy

Dinbych P - P Llandudno

Llangefni 17 - 17 COBRA

Pwllheli 53 - 6 Bro Ffestiniog

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford 20 - 13 Glynneath

Birchgrove P - P Waunarlwydd

Dunvant P - P Kenfig Hill

Nantyffyllon P - P Bridgend Athletic

Skewen 36 - 5 Nantyffyllon

Tondu 15 - 25 Bonymaen

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth P - P Llangennech

Crymych P - P Yr Hendy

Gorseinon P - P Penclawdd

Llanelli Wanderers P - P Newcastle Emlyn

Pembroke 20 - 21 Gowerton

Whitland P - P Felinfoel

Division 2 East

Blackwood P - P Ynysddu

Caldicot 26 - 21 Pill Harriers

Cwmbran P - P Newport HSOB

Oakdale P - P Croesyceiliog

Talywain P - P Caerleon

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi P - P Gilfach Goch

Abercynon P - P Treharris

Caerphilly P - P Llantwit Fardre

Cilfynydd P - P Llanishen

Llantrisant P - P Cowbridge

Taffs Well P - P Aberdare

Division 2 North

Abergele 8 - 9 Colwyn Bay

Bangor P - P Newtown

Nant Conwy II 6 - 15 Wrexham

Rhyl & District P - P Welshpool

Shotton Steel P - P Mold

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 30 - 22 Pencoed

Bridgend Sports P - P Ystradgynlais

Heol y Cyw P - P Resolven

Morriston P - P Porthcawl

Pyle 13 - 3 Maesteg Celtic

Seven Sisters P - P Builth Wells

Division 2 West

Burry Port P - P Mumbles

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Tycroes

Kidwelly P - P Pontyberem

Milford Haven 0 - 20 Nantgaredig

Pontarddulais P - P Loughor

Tenby United P - P Fishguard

Division 3 East A

Abercarn P - P Llanhilleth

Abertillery B G P - P Usk

Garndiffaith P - P Machen

Rhymney P - P Deri

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Abertysswg

Division 3 East Central A

Canton 7 - 29 Penarth

Cardiff Quins P - P Tylorstown

Fairwater P - P Pontyclun

Old Illtydians P - P Pentyrch

Penygraig P - P Llanharan

St Albans 35 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Division 3 North

Dinbych II P - P Menai Bridge

Llangefni II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Machynlleth P - P Mold II

Pwllheli II 36 - 17 Llanidloes

Ruthin II 27 - 22 Holyhead

Wrexham II 31 - 15 Flint

Division 3 West Central A

Aberavon Green Stars P - P Cwmllynfell

Abercrave P - P Vardre

Cwmgors P - P Nantymoel

Swansea Uplands P - P Cwmafan

Taibach 19 - 21 Bryncoch

Tonmawr P - P Baglan

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron P - P Llanybydder

Cardigan P - P Tregaron

Lampeter Town 24 - 17 St Clears

Llangwm P - P Neyland

Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 25 Laugharne

St Davids 0 - 26 Haverfordwest

Division 3 East B

Bedwellty P - P New Panteg

Blackwood Stars P - P Whitehead

Fleur De Lys P - P St Julians HSOB

Nantyglo P - P Newport Saracens

New Tredegar P - P Hafodyrynys

Trinant P - P Chepstow

Division 3 East Central B

Caerau Ely P - P Llantwit Major

Cefn Coed 5 - 8 Ynysowen

Hirwaun P - P Treherbert

Llandaff North P - P Old Penarthians

Tonyrefail P - P Llandaff

Wattstown P - P Gwernyfed

Division 3 West Central B

Alltwen P - P Glais

Bryncethin 16 - 10 Neath Athletic

Crynant P - P Glyncorrwg

Penlan P - P Briton Ferry

Division 3 West B

Amman United P - P Llandybie

Betws P - P Tumble

Cefneithin P - P Penygroes

Llandeilo P - P Llangadog

New Dock Stars P - P Furnace United

Trimsaran 39 - 5 Bynea

Division 3 East C

Crickhowell P - P Rogerstone

Hollybush P - P Pontllanfraith

Magor P - P Crumlin

West Mon P - P Brynithel

Division 3 East Central C

Llandrindod Wells 25 - 10 Sully View

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmgwrach P - P Pontardawe

Cwmtwrch P - P Tonna

Ogmore Vale P - P Rhigos

Pontycymmer P - P Pantyffynnon

South Gower P - P Fall Bay

