Welsh club rugby results
From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 8 January
WRU Premiership Cup East
RGC P - P Pontypridd
Indigo Group Premiership
Cardiff 25 - 27 Carmarthen Quins
Admiral National Championship
Beddau P - P Trebanos
Cardiff Met P - P Pontypool
Glamorgan Wanderers P - P Narberth
Maesteg Quins P - P Bargoed
Neath P - P Cross Keys
Tata Steel 13 - 38 Bedwas
Ystalyfera P - P Ystrad Rhondda
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Bedlinog P - P Nelson
Blaenavon P - P Senghenydd
Brynmawr P - P Pontypool United
Monmouth P - P Newbridge
Penallta P - P Dowlais
Risca P - P Brecon
Division 1 East Central
Barry P - P Rhydyfelin
Cambrian Welfare P - P Ynysybwl
Mountain Ash P - P St Peters
Rhiwbina 7 - 13 Rumney
St Josephs P - P Porth Harlequins
Treorchy P - P Dinas Powys
Division 1 North
Bala 32 - 0 Dolgellau
Bethesda 11 - 10 Ruthin
Caernarfon 3 - 22 Nant Conwy
Dinbych P - P Llandudno
Llangefni 17 - 17 COBRA
Pwllheli 53 - 6 Bro Ffestiniog
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford 20 - 13 Glynneath
Birchgrove P - P Waunarlwydd
Dunvant P - P Kenfig Hill
Nantyffyllon P - P Bridgend Athletic
Skewen 36 - 5 Nantyffyllon
Tondu 15 - 25 Bonymaen
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth P - P Llangennech
Crymych P - P Yr Hendy
Gorseinon P - P Penclawdd
Llanelli Wanderers P - P Newcastle Emlyn
Pembroke 20 - 21 Gowerton
Whitland P - P Felinfoel
Division 2 East
Blackwood P - P Ynysddu
Caldicot 26 - 21 Pill Harriers
Cwmbran P - P Newport HSOB
Oakdale P - P Croesyceiliog
Talywain P - P Caerleon
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi P - P Gilfach Goch
Abercynon P - P Treharris
Caerphilly P - P Llantwit Fardre
Cilfynydd P - P Llanishen
Llantrisant P - P Cowbridge
Taffs Well P - P Aberdare
Division 2 North
Abergele 8 - 9 Colwyn Bay
Bangor P - P Newtown
Nant Conwy II 6 - 15 Wrexham
Rhyl & District P - P Welshpool
Shotton Steel P - P Mold
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 30 - 22 Pencoed
Bridgend Sports P - P Ystradgynlais
Heol y Cyw P - P Resolven
Morriston P - P Porthcawl
Pyle 13 - 3 Maesteg Celtic
Seven Sisters P - P Builth Wells
Division 2 West
Burry Port P - P Mumbles
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Tycroes
Kidwelly P - P Pontyberem
Milford Haven 0 - 20 Nantgaredig
Pontarddulais P - P Loughor
Tenby United P - P Fishguard
Division 3 East A
Abercarn P - P Llanhilleth
Abertillery B G P - P Usk
Garndiffaith P - P Machen
Rhymney P - P Deri
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Abertysswg
Division 3 East Central A
Canton 7 - 29 Penarth
Cardiff Quins P - P Tylorstown
Fairwater P - P Pontyclun
Old Illtydians P - P Pentyrch
Penygraig P - P Llanharan
St Albans 35 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Division 3 North
Dinbych II P - P Menai Bridge
Llangefni II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Machynlleth P - P Mold II
Pwllheli II 36 - 17 Llanidloes
Ruthin II 27 - 22 Holyhead
Wrexham II 31 - 15 Flint
Division 3 West Central A
Aberavon Green Stars P - P Cwmllynfell
Abercrave P - P Vardre
Cwmgors P - P Nantymoel
Swansea Uplands P - P Cwmafan
Taibach 19 - 21 Bryncoch
Tonmawr P - P Baglan
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron P - P Llanybydder
Cardigan P - P Tregaron
Lampeter Town 24 - 17 St Clears
Llangwm P - P Neyland
Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 25 Laugharne
St Davids 0 - 26 Haverfordwest
Division 3 East B
Bedwellty P - P New Panteg
Blackwood Stars P - P Whitehead
Fleur De Lys P - P St Julians HSOB
Nantyglo P - P Newport Saracens
New Tredegar P - P Hafodyrynys
Trinant P - P Chepstow
Division 3 East Central B
Caerau Ely P - P Llantwit Major
Cefn Coed 5 - 8 Ynysowen
Hirwaun P - P Treherbert
Llandaff North P - P Old Penarthians
Tonyrefail P - P Llandaff
Wattstown P - P Gwernyfed
Division 3 West Central B
Alltwen P - P Glais
Bryncethin 16 - 10 Neath Athletic
Crynant P - P Glyncorrwg
Penlan P - P Briton Ferry
Division 3 West B
Amman United P - P Llandybie
Betws P - P Tumble
Cefneithin P - P Penygroes
Llandeilo P - P Llangadog
New Dock Stars P - P Furnace United
Trimsaran 39 - 5 Bynea
Division 3 East C
Crickhowell P - P Rogerstone
Hollybush P - P Pontllanfraith
Magor P - P Crumlin
West Mon P - P Brynithel
Division 3 East Central C
Llandrindod Wells 25 - 10 Sully View
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmgwrach P - P Pontardawe
Cwmtwrch P - P Tonna
Ogmore Vale P - P Rhigos
Pontycymmer P - P Pantyffynnon
South Gower P - P Fall Bay