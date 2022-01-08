Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fifita made his New Zealand debut against Argentina in 2017

Scarlets are set to sign All Blacks forward Vaea Fifita for the 2022-23 season from Wasps.

Fifita, 29, moved to the Premiership club from the New Zealand Rugby Union for the 2021-22 season.

The Tonga-born lock has won a Super Rugby title with Hurricanes and has also played for the Wellington Lions.

Fifita won 11 New Zealand caps with his last international appearance coming against South Africa in July 2019 against South Africa.